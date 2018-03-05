RGS student who had learning disability pays it forward

When she was a child, most kids her age were easily singing their ABCs, but Miss Mint Lim would jumble up the words without even realising it.

She was six when a Sunday school teacher at her church noticed her learning disability and helped her learn phonics.

Now, the 31-year-old wants to pay it forward.

The early intervention of her Sunday school teacher helped give her a leg up - Miss Lim even scored close to 270 for her Primary School Leaving Examination and managed to get into Raffles Girls School.

When she was studying for her A levels, Miss Lim decided to start tutoring younger children in her neighbourhood in the Bedok Reservoir area for free - some of them even stayed with her all the way to making it to university.

Miss Lim told The New Paper: "I believe in empowering children, especially through literacy. It's a motto I live by because I believe we should all be treated the same."

Miss Lim started her own tuition business midway through university by helping children in low-income areas.

But her business was unsustainable as her students couldn't pay tuition fees.

Undeterred, she continued teaching at tuition centres after she left university at 24, and in November last year, she started School of Concepts at Paya Lebar for preschoolers.

Miss Lim runs it as a social enterprise, charging market rates for her enrichment courses, but not turning away those who come from poorer financial backgrounds.

Instead, she pro-rates fees according to their financial background, sometimes charging as little as $10 for four to eight lessons.

The school has about 100 to 110 students.

Said Miss Lim: "For children who enter school without much linguistic ability, their confidence can be easily crushed when compared to others who have received extensive preschooling.

"It is important we empower them so they want to go to school."