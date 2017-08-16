Ribena recalls cordials due to faulty bottling
The distributor of Ribena beverages in Singapore has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its concentrate products after a faulty bottling machine in a Malaysian factory let air into some bottles, potentially spoiling the cordials before the stated expiry date.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore yesterday said it issued a voluntary withdrawal of certain batches of four of its concentrate products from warehouses, distributors and retailers on Monday as a precautionary measure.
The products that are being recalled here are: Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Strawberry bottles that expire in February 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Apple bottles that expire in May 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose bottles that expire in May 2018; and Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant bottles that expire in June 2018.
Although not every bottle is affected, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears, tastes or smells unusual, the company added. - THE STRAITS TIMES