Ribena recalls cordials due to faulty bottling

The distributor of Ribena beverages in Singapore has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its concentrate products after a faulty bottling machine in a Malaysian factory let air into some bottles, potentially spoiling the cordials before the stated expiry date.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore yesterday said it issued a voluntary withdrawal of certain batches of four of its concentrate products from warehouses, distributors and retailers on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The products that are being recalled here are: Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Strawberry bottles that expire in February 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Apple bottles that expire in May 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose bottles that expire in May 2018; and Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant bottles that expire in June 2018.