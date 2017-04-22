Riding on data for better efficiency

Consumers can get a ride with just a few taps on their smartphones.

But for ride-hailing business Grab, it is a complex process of real-time data analysis that looks at the demand and supply in each 1km by 1km area, which driver to match the ride to and how much to price the ride - all done in a few milliseconds.

Speed is crucial or people may opt for another option, said Grab's vice-president of engineering Arul Kumaravel.

He was speaking to The New Paper on the sidelines of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) summit last week.

Grab's massive repository of data has allowed it to match supply to demand in real time.

For instance, it can send drivers to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal based on ferry arrivals.

"Our system is able to pick up that there is a pattern of demand picking up at a certain time at this particular geo-location. And it turned out that every time the demand spiked was because of some ferry coming.

"This kind of real-time information is what our system is able to pick up, and then it can tell if there are drivers within a few kilometres, depending on the city," Mr Kumaravel said.

This kind of real-time data analysis is made possible by the AWS platform, which offers a suite of cloud computing services such as storage, analytics and Internet of Things.

COMBINATION

Businesses can use any combination of the AWS services to build applications and run them on the AWS cloud.

For instance, the Elastic Load Balancing service allows Grab to align with peak hours and scale up on demand, and the analytics serviceallows Grab to react to demand on rainy days or when an MRT train breaks down.

As for Grab's dynamic fixed pricing algorithm, it is Economics 101 - prices are higher simply when there are more riders than cars on the road.

But things can swing the other way too, said Mr Kumaravel.

"If there is more supply, we encourage people to take Grab... So more people will say, 'Hey, instead of taking the MRT, it looks like the prices are reasonable, so we can take a Grab.'"

This "encouragement" is doled out through promotional codes, which are determined by the data that tracks how often one uses the Grab platform.

Mr Kumaravel said: "We use that as a mechanism to introduce a new product or service to our customers with the intention that once they use it, they will see the value we provide, and they will continue to use it."

GrabShare, for instance, has seen more than two million rides since its launch in December. This means that even though more people had started using the new service with a promotional ride, they are now repeating their GrabShare rides, he said.

But National University of Singapore's (NUS) Professor Ho Teck Hua pointed out that people are loyal to promotional codes, not the company giving them out.

The Tan Chin Tuan Centennial Professor and director of the Centre for Behavioural Economics at NUS told TNP: "If other systems are as easy to use, people may switch.

"People are using these codes, but they may not be loyal to a particular company.

"My hunch is that the cost of switching (to another app) is not high enough.

"Giving promotion incentives indirectly starts a price war among operators."