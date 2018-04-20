Riding to raise money for the club that helped him

Before he turned one, he had a liver transplant after being diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare but potentially fatal disease in infants. He is a beneficiary of Club Rainbow.

Now 20, Mr Justin Lee will be cycling 107km at the non-profit organisation's Ride for Rainbows event tomorrow.

The 9pm to 6am event to raise funds for Club Rainbow beneficiaries is in its seventh year. The organisation supports children with chronic illnesses and their families with counselling, weekly tuition services, and financial aid. - JONATHAN LEE