RSAF ambassadors found love in the air force

Military Expert 3 Ganisen Subramaniam felt an "instant" connection when he first met his wife, who is also an air force regular, during their first vocation course 22 years ago.

ME3 Ganisen, 43, said of ME3 Sanhti Thanapal, 40: "I found her to be someone who was easy to talk to. Besides, she was also quite a pretty girl."

The two air operations and systems experts will be Republic of Singapore Air Force ambassadors at the RSAF50@Heartlands event at Punggol Town Square this weekend, from 10am to 9pm.

The event is part of the air force's 50th anniversary this year.

Highlights include a military working dogs demonstration, where the public can find out how the dogs work with security troopers to chase down trespassers, or watch them sniff out hidden explosive substances.

There will also be a flight simulator, as well as static and interactive displays on the RSAF's capabilities and weapon systems.

After a two-year courtship, the couple got married in 1998 in a traditional Indian wedding.

THEIR CHILDREN

They have two children - a son, 15, and a daughter, 10.

"(The children) take much joy accompanying us to RSAF events, family day events at work and find out firsthand how we both contribute to the defence of the country," ME3 Sanhti told The New Paper last week.

"Our son, Marcus, is interested in serving in the Singapore Armed Forces someday, but only time will tell," said ME3 Ganisen.

The pair added that being in the air force together made it easier for them to accept absences at home when either of them had to go for official duties.

One example was when ME3 Sanhti had to go for Exercise Wallaby in Australia last year for more than two months.

"The kids and I missed her a lot, but we overcame this by using video conferencing apps to keep in touch," said ME3 Ganisen .

The couple also served as ambassadors in the 2014 heartland event.

"We feel proud and excited to have an opportunity to share our experiences in the RSAF, as a couple and as parents, with the public," said ME3 Ganisen.