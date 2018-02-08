RSAF kicks-off golden jubilee celebrations in style

An F-15SG in the 50th anniversary paint scheme of blue and white was unveiled at the launch ceremony of the Singapore Airshow.

Three F-15SG fighter jets soared through the skies in a flypast over Changi yesterday, kicking off the air force's golden jubilee celebrations this year.

At the launch ceremony at the Singapore Airshow, another F-15SG, part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) current fighter fleet, was unveiled in the 50th anniversary celebration paint scheme of blue and white, with the RSAF50 logo.

The logo's numeral "50", in the shape of the infinity symbol over the Singapore skyline, is meant to represent how there are no limits to how far the RSAF can go with the continued support of Singaporeans.

The flypast was witnessed by President Halimah Yacob and senior military officials, including past air force chiefs.Madam Halimah also launched a commemorative RSAF50 mural. When completed, it will feature a montage of 50,000 photos from Singaporeans during RSAF50 celebratory events throughout the year.

Others at the ceremony included Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung, Chief of Defence Force Perry Lim and foreign dignitaries.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY