RSAF releases new children's activity book to celebrate 50th birthday

"Lions can fly?"

Major Gurdeep Kaur Gill's question was met with a resounding "No" as she presented the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) new book to 60 Primary 2 pupils from First Toa Payoh Primary School (FTPPS) yesterday.

Titled Can Lions Fly?, the children's book is published to commemorate the RSAF's 50th anniversary this year.

In the book, a grandfather compares the RSAF's range of weapons to the different parts of a lion to help his grandson better understand the RSAF's role in protecting Singapore's skies.

It also contains activities such as a word search and a page that can be torn out to be folded into a paper aeroplane.

The pupils listened with rapt attention to Maj Gurdeep when she started reading the book.

Maj Gurdeep, 37, is a member of the RSAF's Experience and Engagement (E&E) Group, which will distribute the book to about 40 primary schools across Singapore over the next few months.

Maj Gurdeep, an Air Warfare Officer (Air Traffic Controller), said: "The main message of the book is to educate children on the roles of the RSAF and how we come together as a team to defend Singapore."

"The entire theme of the book is about how lions can fly, and the lion in this case refers to the RSAF. Everyone in the RSAF has a role and responsibility to play in defending Singapore based on their vocation, be it pilots, engineers, GBAD (Ground-Based Air Defence) operators or controllers," she added.

Lieutenant-Colonel Tay Kok Ann, 45, Head of the E&E Group, said the RSAF is targeting children aged eight and below because they had noticed only adults and older children attending previous roadshows.

LTC Tay said: "We hope to inspire the younger generation to consider the RSAF as a career, and to deepen their sense of commitment to defence."

The RSAF also visited Xingnan Primary School as part of its community outreach programme.

Fiona Lee, 8, a Primary 2 pupil from Xingnan, said after the programme: "I want to join the RSAF so I can help when somebody bullies my younger sister."