Ruling favours Uber drivers

In a landmark decision last October, the British tribunal ruled that ride-hailing app Uber should no longer treat its drivers as self-employed, threatening the business model by forcing it to pay the minimum wage and offer holiday entitlement to drivers.

Two drivers brought their case to a British employment tribunal last July, arguing that Uber was acting unlawfully by not providing certain employment rights. The decision could also affect those who work for firms in the gig economy.

Uber said it will appeal. - FOO JIE YING