Running towards a more inclusive Singapore

Mr John See Toh and his wife, founders of Runninghour.

SOCIAL DEFENCE

In 2008, Mr John See Toh, 56, was working on a project for his master's degree in special education at the National Institute of Education (NIE) when he realised a gap in society for the intellectually disabled.

"The visually handicapped have many avenues for integration as they can advocate for themselves but not the intellectually disabled - they're left out and forgotten," the Metta School teacher said.

With his NIE classmate and wife, Ms Chan Jan Siang, 39, a Chinese teacher at Loyang Primary School, he set up Runninghour, a running club to promote exercise and social integration among the intellectually disabled in 2009.

It began with 10 members and has since expanded to include visually and physically disabled runners.

The club was registered as a co-op in May 2014 with the help of the Singapore National Co-operative Federation's Central Co-operative Fund.

The club now has more than 400 membersfrom 10 to 80 years oldand includes 254 sighted guides, 92 intellectually disabled, 52 visually handicapped and three physically disabled runners.

The group runs together at the Sports Hub every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for more than an hour.

Setting up Runninghour was not easy. Initially, volunteers who had signed up did not show up. There were also uncooperative runners and rising expenses.

Today, Mr See Toh is forming a youth wing for the club with volunteer runners from the privately-run SIM University.

His wife said: "We've run enough marathons and won enough medals for ourselves. It is time to give back to the running community."

Colonel Joseph Tan Boon Kiat, director of Nexus, said their efforts make Singapore a more caring and inclusive society.

He added: "Total Defence isn't just about crises and emergencies, it is also about the things people do that bring the community close."

Mass run, Runninghour 2017, is back for its third edition on May 13 and is expecting 1,500 participants including 500 special-needs runners. Those with special needs can sign up for free.