S Dhanabalan, Goh Joon Seng reappointed to CPA

Mr S. Dhanabalan and Mr Goh Joon Seng were sworn in as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) yesterday, in a ceremony at the Istana witnessed by President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Justice Tay Yong Kwang, a Judge of Appeal.

They were reappointed following the start of a new presidential term last September.

Mr Dhanabalan, a former Cabinet minister who has been a member of the CPA since 2004, was reappointed on the advice of PM Lee.

Mr Goh Joon Seng, a former Supreme Court judge who has been a member of the CPA since 2008, was re-appointed on the advice of Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo.

The CPA advises the president in the use of her discretionary and custodial powers.

It has been expanded from six to eight members, with two alternate members, after changes were made to the elected presidency in November last year.

Under the changes, the president is required to consult the CPA on all matters related to safeguarding Singapore's reserves and the appointment of key public officers.

The alternate members step in when any of the other members are temporarily unable to take part in the proceedings of the CPA.