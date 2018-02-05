S M Ong: STB admits Singapore is 'boring' in video

On Friday, former White House official K.T. McFarland, who was picked by President Donald Trump to be the US ambassador to Singapore, withdrew from consideration for the job.

Three days earlier, Singapore was ranked second to last in Time Out's list of the 32 "most exciting cities in the world right now".

Coincidence?

I mean, why would Ms McFarland want to be posted to a country that is less exciting than the city where she works - Washington, DC, ranked 23rd on the list?

It has been 13 months since Mr Kirk Wagar, the previous US ambassador to Singapore, resigned in January last year.

Thanks to Time Out, Singapore could be without a US ambassador for juuuuust a bit longer.

Personally, I'm okay with Singapore not being too exciting. Excitement is overrated.

You know what the most exciting city on Time Out's list is?

Chicago.

Didn't President Trump recently say that last year, "a person was shot in Chicago every three hours"?

I believe Mr Trump is someone who never gets his facts wrong.

No, wait. According to the Chicago Tribune, Mr Trump was mistaken. Is that possible?

The newspaper said that one person was actually shot every two hours and 25 minutes.

So it is worse than Mr Trump said.

I don't know about you, but I would rather be in an unexciting city than a city where I get shot every two hours and 25 minutes.

That's a little too much excitement.

But I understand that being ranked the 31st most exciting city in the world isn't exactly a good thing for Singapore's tourism industry despite the lack of people getting shot on a 2½-hourly basis here.

SHRUG

So I was glad at first that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) responded to the Time Out list.

What shocked me was that STB actually agreed with the magazine!

This is what was posted on the Visit Singapore Facebook page on Thursday: "Yeah, Time Out London, we're pretty 'unexciting'. ¯\_(¨⁄ )_/¯"

I couldn't believe it.

Isn't STB supposed to promote Singapore as a tourist destination? Conceding that Singapore is pretty "unexciting" with a shrug emoticon is not promoting Singapore as a tourist destination.

And you thought the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo was bad.

What's worse is that STB also posted a video disparaging our country.

Brace yourself. This is what it says in the video: "Yeah, Singapore is boring.

"There is nothing exciting to do. Nightlife is underwhelming. Everything is concrete. There is no art and culture. Everything is so expensive. Could we be any more boring?"

This is outrageous.

Even Time Out didn't call Singapore boring. It just said the city is the 31st most exciting.

We even beat Istanbul at the bottom of the list.

We are also in the top 40 out of the thousands of cities in the world.

But in the video, STB calls Singapore boring - twice.

It doesn't even mention the lack of people getting shot.

What tourist would visit our wonderful city-state now?

The Singapore Tourism Board just murdered Singapore tourism.

Why isn't there a greater uproar over this?

Huh?

What do you mean the video was being sarcastic?

Ohhhhh, so the video is actually saying the opposite of what it actually says?

So STB doesn't really agree with Time Out that Singapore is pretty "unexciting"?

Yeah, that makes more sense.

I get it now, even though I don't use sarcasm myself because some dummy might not realise you're being sarcastic and take you literally.

Who knows?

Thanks to the STB video, someone might actually want to be ambassador to Singapore.