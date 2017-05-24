SAF medics to be deployed in  SCDF ambulances in 3-month pilot

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) medics will be deployed in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances in a three-month pilot from September.

The project aims to meet the rising demand in calls for ambulances and emergency treatments, which are expected to increase 6 per cent annually in the light of Singapore's ageing population, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.

"The SAF's primary mission is to defend the nation against external threats, but in the area of emergency care, using SAF medics to respond to civilian emergencies is synergistic and mutually helpful," said Dr Ng, who was speaking at the opening of the Asia Pacific Military Health Exchange at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

"It will meet the growing demand as well as allow our medics to keep their skills current, to better respond in times of military crises," he told some 500 delegates comprising senior military officers, medics and defence researchers from the Asia Pacific.

The pilot partnership will involve 12 SAF medics, comprising 10 full-time national servicemen and two regular servicemen, who will wear SCDF uniforms and work with SCDF personnel to respond to civilian medical emergencies.

The deployment will also allow the SAF to fine-tune its operating procedures with the SCDF, to enhance medical response during homeland security and civil contingency operations, said the Ministry of Defence.

The SCDF said: "This will bring about more opportunities for both forces to work closer together to respond to medical emergencies."

