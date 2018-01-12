SAF sergeant jailed 15 months for sex with girl, 13

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular who had sex with a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for 15 months.

Tan Yong Jin, 24, an SAF sergeant, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty two counts of performing consensual sexual acts with the then Secondary 2 student. He got to know her via Facebook in November 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Chong said he was aware that she was under 14.

The pair stayed in contact after meeting for lunch later that month and began to exchange sexually charged messages.

Around 11am on Jan 8 last year, the girl asked Tan to meet her at Clementi Mall. Later, they went to her home in Jurong to have sex as her parents were out.

DPP Chong said: "...The victim made a check to confirm her parents were not at home, before leading the accused up to her residence. Inside her residence, she led the accused into her parents' bedroom."

Tan then had unprotected sex with the girl, and she performed oral sex on him. Her parents came home after the pair had got dressed. The girl admitted what she had done and her mother called the police.

District Judge Wong Li Tein said Tan "should have known better". - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB