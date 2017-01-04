SAF vehicles seized by Hong Kong moved indoors

The SAF vehicles were detained in Nov 23 and were then kept in an outdoor storage yard in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG The nine Singapore armoured vehicles that have been detained in Hong Kong since November have been moved indoors, Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department said yesterday, quashing speculation that the vehicles may have been returned.

A report by the Apple Daily newspaper on Monday said the vehicles, which it said had been kept at an outdoor storage yard of a Customs storage facility in Tuen Mun, had "vanished" from the site that morning.

But the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department said in a statement issued to The Straits Times yesterday that the vehicles "are still kept at a storage place of Customs in Tuen Mun".

"They have been stored indoors since Dec 6," it said.

"As the case is still under investigation, no further information is available," it added.

On Nov 23, the Hong Kong Customs detained the nine Terrex vehicles that were on board a container ship that was in transit in Hong Kong.

They have been stored indoors since Dec 6. As the case is still under investigation, no further information is available. The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, in a statement issued to The Straits Times yesterday

They were being shipped to Singapore following a Singapore Armed Forces military exercise in Taiwan.