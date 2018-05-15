Salad bar apologises for dead spider in salmon poke bowl

Facebook user Siew Ping's post on the spider discovery has gone viral.

Raw fish salad bar Aloha Poke has apologised after a customer found a large dead spider in her salmon poke bowl last Thursday.

Mr John Chen, one of the co-founders of the home-grown eatery, told The Straits Times yesterday that the Katong kitchen where the Deliveroo order was prepared will be closed for two days for thorough investigation and cleaning.

On Friday, the day after she ordered the meal, Facebook user Siew Ping wrote about her "amazing spiderman" experience in a post.

When she alerted Aloha Poke to the issue, the eatery apologised and said its salad supplier had received similar feedback, she said.

"Perhaps, spiders are not as bad as rats or roaches. However, as Aloha Poke is handling raw food that is susceptible to bacteria growth and contamination, its hygiene standards cannot be compromised at any time," she added.

She has since received a full refund for her meal and $20 worth of Deliveroo credits.

Deliveroo Singapore's general manager Siddharth Shanker said it was investigating the incident along with Aloha Poke and the National Environment Agency. - NG HUIWEN