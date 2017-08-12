Sats launches new travel app

Changi Airport's biggest ground handler has launched a new travel app that allows users to do more than just access information on deals and attractions, and flight schedules.

With Sats' new Ready To Travel app, Singaporeans can also eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) when they travel overseas.

The app will push travel notices and advisories that are specific to their countries of destination.

Launched yesterday, the app is available for download in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. More countries will be added progressively.

A unique feature of the app is that it allows users to navigate their way through the airport with point-to-point directional information. Instead of a static map, travellers will be guided through the airport in real time.

This feature is currently available to those at Changi Airport, Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Tokyo's Narita Airport and Hong Kong's Chek Lap Kok Airport.

More airports will be added in the coming months.

With the app, travellers can also purchase portable, pocket-sized Wi-Fi routers and have them delivered to their homes before their trips.

The Wi-Fi connectivity covers more than 55 destinations.

Travel insurance is also available via the app.

More than 20 tourism partners and other organisations are currently on board, providing users with information and services that cover over 10,000 attractions in over 90 countries.

Sats' president and chief executive Alex Hungate said: "With Ready To Travel, Sats becomes the first ground handler to offer a seamless service that integrates the physical and digital aspects of the customer experience."

