Say it right

Right Management studies show that five elements of communication are as essential in doing well in an interview as on the job.

BE CONCISE

Let's say your senior colleague tells you to check on a complaint. Jot down a short summary of what happened and give your findings. Nothing is more off-putting than a meandering answer, which wastes the listener's time.

BE THOROUGH

Comb through the complaint - yes, each e-mail in the long conversation thread - before drawing conclusions. You don't want to have to backtrack after talking to your senior.

BE LOGICAL IN FLOW

In your verbal report, say how the complaint happened, what the customer or client is asking for or expects, and suggest a win-win solution.

MAINTAIN EYE CONTACT

It tells your senior that you respect him with undivided attention, increasing the sense of rapport.

However, good eye contact does not have to be constant as no one wants to feel stared at. But it should be interrupted only occasionally and briefly.

BE CLEAR

Do not mumble. It makes people think you don't care if they hear what you are saying, and they will soon stop trying.

If you lack confidence, remedy this. Record your speech on a smartphone and ask a friend or a family member to say where you were unclear. Note their points and rerecord.

Practice makes perfect and, over time, you will be clear, confident and natural in your communication.