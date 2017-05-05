SBS Transit bus doors slam on elderly man

He was boarding the bus from an eldercare centre in Lorong Ah Soo when the doors suddenly shut on him.

Mr Lee Hak Ngee, 81, a heart patient, shouted to alert the bus captain, who then opened the doors.

The pain was excruciating, he said. To add insult to injury, the bus captain did not help or even apologise to him, Mr Lee claimed.

It was only later that he approached him. And even then, it was just to give him a slip of paper with his mobile phone number written on it, he said.

Mr Lee, who also has diabetes, said: "He (the bus captain) said 'See doctor and call me', and walked back to his seat."

His daughter made a complaint with SBS Transit.

On April 25 at 4.25pm, Mr Lee had boarded SBS Transit Service 113 at Block 115 to return to his home at Hougang Avenue 8.

He was waiting for the commuter in front of him to board when the incident happened.

When The New Paper met Mr Lee and his daughter, Miss Helen Lee, two days after the incident, he described the pain of being caught in the doors: "It was like a knife slicing me."

The retired taxi driver told TNP he tapped his ez-link card and sat down. He then called his daughter, who was at work.

Miss Lee, a clinic assistant at a heart clinic, said an X-ray revealed his middle and ring fingers were hurt and he was discharged with medication that evening.

Ms Tammy Tan, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Communications of SBS Transit, told TNP: "We are sorry to learn of Mr Lee's injury and do hope that he is feeling better. We are in touch with his family and will render assistance as best we can. We wish Mr Lee a speedy recovery."

Miss Lee hopes bus drivers can be more responsible, especially when dealing with the elderly.