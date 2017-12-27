SBS Transit apologises for ‘Marry Christmas’ greeting

Transport operator SBS Transit has apologised for a spelling error in its Christmas greeting at an MRT station along the Downtown Line.

A photo posted on online discussion website Reddit on Dec 24 showed the words "Marry Christmas" on the display at the entrance of an unknown station.

The photo was shared widely on various social media platforms, with many netizens poking fun at the error.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said the transport operator is very sorry for the error in spelling and has since corrected it.

"We hope this has not marred the festivities for any of our commuters. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas," she added. - NG HUIWEN