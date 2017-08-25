SBS Transit seeks feedback through Commuter Chat

Commuter Chat allows SBS Transit to meet and engage commuters, and gain feedback.

Civil servant Hoe Siew Hiang was on her way home from work when she was approached for her thoughts about bus services by SBS Transit staff at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange yesterday.

It was the first "Commuter Chat" for bus travellers.

SBS Transit, which also runs the North East Line, started similar passenger engagement programmes for their rail services in 2015.

About 90 commuters gave their feedback during the evening rush hour yesterday.

Madam Hoe, 60, who takes the train and bus to work, shared her concerns about the fast speed of buses, as well as sudden jerks during her daily commutes.

The Ang Mo Kio resident said in Mandarin: "I don't tell the bus drivers when I feel uncomfortable because I don't want to offend them.

"My friends have suggested that I post about it on social media, but I don't think it's a good idea.

"This was a good opportunity for me to give the feedback."

Mr Ivan Tan, SBS Transit Senior Vice-President and Head of Bus Operations, said that Commuter Chat allows them to meet and engage commuters.

He added: "Our managers, who are on the backend, such as in operations, training and engineering, will also get the opportunity to meet our commuters and know first-hand how their work can have an impact on the travel experience.

"As a major public transport operator, it is important for us to go to the ground to get feedback so that we can continue to do better in serving our commuters, who are central to what we do."

The next Commuter Chat will be held in November.

From January, sessions will be conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month from 6pm to 7pm at selected bus interchanges.