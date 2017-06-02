Scammer charged in court

She allegedly cheated her friend of about $200,000 in all over a 14-year period by claiming that payments were needed for Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

Dishwasher Tan Hwee Ngo, now 67, allegedly duped petrol station pump attendant, Mr Tan Soy Kiang, into handing over the money between 1999 and 2013.

She was charged in court yesterday with 169 counts of cheating.

Court papers did not mention if the Mr Lee she had allegedly been referring to was Singapore's late former prime minister.

Yesterday, Tan Hwee Ngo was offered bail of $20,000.

DIFFICULT

Her son accompanied her to court and told reporters that the past two years had been difficult for his mother.

She is represented by lawyer Mathew Kurian from Regent Law and will be back in court on June 22.

For each count of cheating, she can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

In June 1999, Tan Hwee Ngo allegedly induced Mr Tan, now 72, into withdrawing $53,161.64 from his Central Provident Fund savings account by claiming that he had owed monies to the Government that needed to be paid to Mr Lee.

From then on, she allegedly used the same reason to cheat Mr Tan. He allegedly gave at least $500 cash every month starting in January 2000 to their friend, retired cleaner Boo Sok Hiang, then 69.

Mr Tan's case came to light when his niece, Ms Pamela Lim, 41, returned from Australia in 2013 after living there for 15 years and discovered that her uncle had been giving his money away.

She confronted the alleged scammers the following year before alerting the police.

The New Paper reported in March 2015 that members of the public donated $63,000 to Mr Tan after news about the case broke earlier that year.