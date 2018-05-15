SCDF corporal who died in alleged ragging incident was well liked

Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman who died during a celebration gone wrong, was well liked by colleagues for his optimism and determination to push through challenges.

The introverted Melaka native, who was known as "Kok" to his friends, would never give up during exercises and was always smiling, said a batchmate who went through a three-month firefighting course with him in 2016.

On Sunday, colleagues celebrated Cpl Kok's impending operationally ready date (ORD) by putting him into a pump well at Tuas View Fire Station. The well is used for training and the testing of fire engine pumps.

When he did not resurface, several SCDF personnel jumped in, and they drained the well of water.

But Cpl Kok was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

His batchmate, who wanted to remain anonymous, said yesterday that the 22-year-old would return to Melaka every weekend, yet was rarely late when returning for duty.

Another batchmate, who also declined to be named, said in Mandarin: "I will always remember the good things he did for me. My friends and I are heartbroken that he died like this.

"Now I can only pray for him, and hope that he rests in peace."