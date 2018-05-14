SCDF NSF dies during ragging on Mother's Day, two regulars arrested

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF), Corporal (CPL) Kok Yuen Chin, drowned on Sunday (May 13) night at Tuas View Fire Station.

The SCDF said in a statement he was found unconscious at the bottom of the fire station’s pump well.

He did not resurface, and was eventually pulled out from the well after the water had been drained.

Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was immediately administered by a paramedic, followed by the use of an automated external defibrillator.

CPL Kok was rushed by ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The statement said: “The police are conducting investigations to determine what had happened, including how CPL Kok fell into the pump well, and whether any person(s) are criminally responsible.”

Based on preliminary investigations, two SCDF regular personnel have been placed under arrest today (May 14).

The SCDF said it appeared the mishap arose as a result of activities which SCDF has prohibited.

The statement added that severe punishments and deterrent action have been meted out in the past to personnel who engaged in unauthorised activities.

TNP understands the NSF was made to participate in ragging, as part of an informal celebration to commemorate his final duty.

Ragging can range from relatively harmless acts such as pinning somebody down and applying boot polish to their skin, to more extreme acts such as throwing someone into a pool.

A member of the public who contacted TNP on Monday (May 14) said this is typically done to mark an NSF’s end of service in the SCDF.

TNP understands while SCDF bans such practices, it continues to be carried out occasionally.

This latest death comes just two weeks after an Army NSF, Corporal First Class (CFC) Dave Lee, died on April 30 after suffering from heatstroke.

CFC Lee had been warded in Changi General Hospital on April 18 and was a guardsman in the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards.

The 19-year-old enlisted on Jan 5 and completed his Basic Military Training on March 11.

An inquiry will be convened into his death.