Scheme to groom pre-school leaders

Pre-school principals and senior teachers will be able to go on overseas study trips and get cash incentives in a new three-year scheme to groom them.

The Professional Development Programme (PDP) for Leaders will equip participants to lead their centres in quality practices.

They will benefit from training, professional sharing with other leaders, conferences and learning journeys. About 400 people are expected to take part over four years.

The programme was launched yesterday by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee at the annual Early Childhood Conference, organised by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

He also issued a fresh call for people to join the ECDA Fellows programme, which recognises experienced pre-school leaders with exemplary leadership and expertise.

These are some of the Government's latest efforts to improve the career prospects for pre-school professionals and raise the quality of the sector.

"Our profession needs to grow and develop, so we can play our part in nurturing our future generation," Mr Lee told the audience.

"As educators, you can certainly look forward to even stronger support at every stage of your career."

The PDP for Leaders caters to centre leaders who oversee the management of a pre-school as well as senior teachers who typically drive the pre-school's teaching and learning approaches and help mentor new teachers.

Participants in ECDA's new programme for leaders will go on an ECDA-funded overseas study trip to learn international best practices.

They will also receive cash incentives of up to $15,000 in total, with the completion of various milestones each year, and can continue to work at their centres and earn a salary.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY