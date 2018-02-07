Schiphol Airport transit made easier for travellers from Singapore

Travellers from Singapore flying through Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will no longer be subjected to security checks during transit.

Their checked luggage and hand-carry items will not be screened either, paving the way for less stress and hassle, said the European Commission yesterday.

The One-Stop Security arrangement with Singapore, which is based on mutual recognition of security screening rules, is the first between Europe and an Asian nation. The plan is to progressively add other airports, including those in London and Frankfurt, to the scheme.

The tie-up will improve transfer connections of passengers at the respective airports and increase the efficiency of airline and airport operations, said the European Commission and Singapore's Transport Ministry in a joint statement.

This will benefit air travellers as well as business and industry stakeholders flying between Singapore and Europe, it added.

It is also a good example of how to strengthen aviation security rules globally, contribute to the sustainability of air travel and develop trustworthy relations with international partners, the statement added.

The partnership took about two years to cement and was sealed in a deal yesterday on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2018 at Changi Exhibition Centre.

The deal was signed by the Transport Ministry's permanent secretary Loh Ngai Seng and the European Commission's director-general for mobility and transport Henrik Hololei.

Mr Hololei told The Straits Times: "(The deal) strengthens international aviation security while... increasing the quality of passengers' journeys and decreasing costs for airports and airlines."

Europe has a similar arrangement with the United States, Canada and Montenegro in South-East Europe. Talks are ongoing with Israel and Serbia.