School takes action against schoolgirl bullies

A video circulating online shows Assumption Pathway School students bullying a schoolmate. The school has taken action against the girls involved.

Assumption Pathway School has taken disciplinary action against students who filmed themselves bullying another student.

The video, which has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter, shows the victim wearing a trash bag, while a female student uses a toilet brush to scrub the victim's body and mouth.

They were heard taunting, "scrub her, scrub her" and laughing.

The girls, who were wearing school uniforms, had also put a toilet seat over her head, knocking the victim's head with it.

The acts were so horrific it prompted several members of the public to lodge a police report and e-mail the school.

The school is located at Cashew Road, off Upper Bukit Timah Road.

A police spokesman told The New Paper a report had been lodged and they are investigating the incident.

Assumption Pathway principal Eric Leong told TNP: "The actions in the video are unacceptable. We take a strong stand against bullying, and teach our students to care for others.

"We have since identified the offenders and taken immediate disciplinary action. We are also working with their parents to ensure that the offenders are made aware of the serious consequences of their behaviour, and that they will not repeat such behaviour.

"We are also providing counselling and continued support to the victim."

The clip was uploaded on Facebook on Thursday night by a member of the public, Miss Norashsikin Radzelee, 29 .

She told TNP she uploaded it because she was angry people were laughing at the clip on Twitter.

She said: "As a teacher myself, I don't condone such a thing. I was outraged. I didn't find it funny at all.

"We are trying our best to educate the youth out there that bullying can affect someone in the long run, and here these kids are happily recording it as if there's nothing wrong."

The clip has gone viral with nearly 2,800 shares.

Another member of the public, who wanted to be known only as Miss Dana, 31, told TNP she was the one who made the police report.

She said she believed the victim is a special needs student, and she was upset that able-bodied students were bullying her.

She said: "I felt it isn't enough to just share, comment and like. The technology is there for us, the citizens, to report any wrongful incident to the authority so I thought what's stopping me?"

On Friday at about 11am, one of the girls allegedly involved in the incident posted an apology on Facebook. She said the incident had caused her family a lot of pain and trouble.

She said she regretted her actions and added she had no reason to behave that way.

She said: "Nothing is more important than gaining back everyone's trust and confidence. I hope all of you will give me the chance to improve myself."