School worker who preyed on three brothers gets 18 years’ jail

A primary school administrative employee who sexually abused three brothers studying there was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail by the High Court.

The 53-year-old, diagnosed as a paedophile, started preying on the eldest boy in 2009, when he was in Primary 5.

After the boy left the school, the man, who had the family's trust, moved on to his siblings.

TEXT MESSAGE

The three boys revealed the abuse in March 2013 after their mother received a text message from the man asking if he could take her second son out.

When she asked the boy about it, he kept quiet. His younger brother then told him to tell her what the man had been doing.

In sentencing the man, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng said he had abused the trust of the boys' parents.

The man cannot be named under a court order to protect the identities of the boys, who are now aged 17, 18 and 19.

He has been in custody since his arrest on March 22, 2013, two days after the boys' parents made a police report.

He cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.

The man, a father of three, was the school's operations support assistant.

He pleaded guilty in September last year to one count of aggravated sexual penetration, one count of sexual penetration of a minor and three counts of committing an indecent act with a child.

Another 31 counts were taken into consideration. Of the charges, seven relate to the eldest brother, 22 to the second and five to the youngest. Two other charges are for possessing obscene and pirated films.

The bespectacled, grey-haired man took the eldest boy to the zoo and shopping centres. In 2009, he performed oral sex on the boy at the staircase of a Housing Board block.

When the boy went to secondary school, the man turned to his brothers, buying them shoes and clothes.