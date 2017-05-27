Schools' efforts to engage pupils during MTL lessons pay off

Gone are the days of drills and practising on paper. Today, teachers use various methods to entice pupils into willingly picking up their mother tongue languages (MTL).

For instance, during Tamil classes at CHIJ (Katong) Primary (CHIJ-KTPS), pupils get to do skits and charades.

Sometimes, they do voice-overs for YouTube videos in Tamil, said Mrs Barathi Rajan, an MTL teacher of 25 years.

She told The New Paper: "Some girls are quite shy and quiet, so I was surprised to see the different sides to the pupils.

"As a teacher, I felt proud and happy to see that."

As English increasingly becomes the dominant language in homes, making MTL meaningful for the pupils becomes more crucial, said Palm View Primary School (PVPS) principal Clifford Chua.

"Children learn best when they can connect what they learn with what they do on a daily basis. You need to make the language come alive - it needs to be something practical and relevant," he told TNP.

Agreeing, PVPS teacher Noorkhairuniza Abdul Khali said: "It is not as straightforward as just teaching them prefixes and suffixes, but more like getting them to discover them."

The teachers' efforts to engage their pupils have borne fruit - both schools are seeing a heightened interest in learning MTL.

CHIJ-KTPS principal Judina Cheong said that her pupils have become more confident in speaking their respective MTL during oral exams - never mind the occasional incorrect intonation.

"What matters is that the girls are able to speak confidently for a start," she said.

Madam Noorkhairuniza said the pupils are now more curious, especially when they know that there are games to play during the lesson.

"They know that to do well for the game, they have to ensure that they understand the teacher," she said. - FOO JIE YING