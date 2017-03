A Scoot Boeing 787 and an Emirates Airbus 380 had a minor collision at Changi Airport yesterday. The Dubai-bound Airbus is believed to be reversing when its right winglet came into contact with the left wing (above) of the Scoot aircraft, which was bound for Tianjin, China, at 1.40am. Passengers on both flights later left on replacement aircraft.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY