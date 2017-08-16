Scoot: No proof of bedbugs after searching plane

In a Facebook post last Saturday, passenger Jiamin Han said she was left with "a cluster of bedbug bites" on her arms and back after a day trip to Hong Kong on Scoot on Aug 8.

Low-cost airline Scoot has found no evidence of bedbugs after investigating a passenger's claim that she was bitten by them on a flight.

Its spokesman said: "We would like to reassure everyone that we... have conducted an investigation, including thoroughly examining all crevices around the seats, such as below the seat cushion, lifting the seat pan flap, and punching the life vest..."

She said she had flown on flights TR2062 and TR2069 and noticed the bites after she returned.

"We can confirm there is no evidence of bedbug infestation in this instance," said Scoot's spokesman.

As a pre-emptive measure,Scoot will disinfect the seats where the alleged incident took place, as well as the seats around them. The seat cushion covers will also be replaced. - THE STRAITS TIMES

