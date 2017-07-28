Scrambled eggs on Orchard Road

Traffic on Orchard Road was left scrambled on Thursday (July 27) morning after cartons of eggs, believed to have fallen out of a vehicle, blocked off at least one lane.

A video sent to The Straits Times by Mac Taghoier shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers at the scene, along with some police officers.

The spillage of broken eggs, on the second lane outside Mandarin Gallery, stretches for about the lengths of three fire engines.

SCDF told ST that it was alerted at 10.25am.

"The spillage stretched for about 15m near a busy junction along Orchard Road," said the spokesman. "In the interest of public safety, SCDF responded to clear up the affected area. There were no injuries reported."

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 10.25am that there was an obstacle on Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road, after Scotts Road.

Facebook user Randy DeMoville shared two photos of the incident, with traffic cops directing traffic.

"And this (is) why you don't place all of your eggs in one basket," he quipped.

Mr DeMoville, who saw the aftermath, told ST that other people were also taking photos at the scene.

Said the 44-year-old American pastor, who lives in the Philippines and was in Singapore on his first visit here: "I was more taken by the fully armed police directing traffic. It caught my attention before I realised what was on the road."

"This is our first visit in Singapore and we are very impressed with the cleanliness and order," he said.

