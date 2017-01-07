Seafood prices up ahead of Chinese  New Year

Be prepared to pay more for fish and prawns this Chinese New Year as prices have skyrocketed by 50 per cent. And it could go up even more, with the Chinese silver pomfret and white-spotted rabbitfish seeing the steepest price hike so far.

Fishmongers from two wet markets in Toa Payoh and Eunos said the prices will continue to rise, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

Chinese silver pomfret sold at $45 per kg yesterday at 4A Eunos Crescent Market. Last month, it cost $30 per kg. This is expected to go up to between $60 and $80 per kg in the next two weeks, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

This could further double closer to the Chinese New Year.

The prices for prawns and other seafood also increased by 20 to 30 per cent.

Seafood stall holder Ms Liao Shuyan estimated that the prices for prawns would continue to hit $35 to $40 per kg.

Another seller, Mr Lin Yaohe, 55, reckoned the silver pomfret can sell for more than $100 per kg later as supply is low.

Prices of grouper imports from Malaysia have nearly doubled, as supply has been affected by bad weather, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.