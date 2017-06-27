Search on for man who fell into Singapore River

A 27-year-old man is believed to have fallen into the Singapore River on Sunday morning after a night of drinking. As of 10pm last night, the victim's body had not been recovered, after about 30 hours of searching.

His family had called the police on Sunday afternoon after he did not return home the previous night.

After checking closed circuit cameras in the vicinity, the police realised that the man had fallen into the water near Read Bridge at about 5am on Sunday, reported Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

The police said they received a call at 2.55pm on Sunday that a man had gone missing at 3D River Valley Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent a fire engine, an ambulance and three support vehicles after they received a call at 4.25pm on Sunday.

After arriving at the scene, SCDF conducted a surface search along the Singapore River, with the help of a boat from a private operator. Two divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team also conducted diving operations in the area to search for the man.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the divers had to stop their search at about 8pm on Sunday due to heavy rain and darkness. The search resumed yesterday, but with little success.

Close to 30 police and SCDF officers were seen searching for the man yesterday, and at least three eateries along Clarke Quay were affected by the search as the area was cordoned off.