Search operation still on for 27-year-old who fell into water at Clarke Quay

Two divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) conducted diving operations in the area to search for the man, but he was not found.

A 27-year-old man reportedly fell into the water along Clarke Quay on Sunday (June 25) afternoon, and search rescue operations are still ongoing.

The police said they were alerted at 2.55pm on Sunday to a case of a 27-year-old man who had gone missing at 3D River Valley Road.

"A search to locate the man is still ongoing," the police spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday.

The man, who is understood to be a Singapore citizen, had reportedly fallen into the water near the Read Bridge.

SCDF received a call for help at 4.25pm on Sunday and deployed a fire engine, an ambulance and three support vehicles, it said.

After arriving, SCDF conducted a surface search along the Singapore River, with the help of a boat from a private operator.

SCDF said it was still conducting search operations at 2pm on Monday.

According to a report on Monday by Lianhe Wanbao, the man's family realised he did not return home and was missing, so they called the police around 3pm on Sunday.

The incident occurred outside the Hot Stones restaurant, Wanbao reported. Close to 30 police and SCDF officers were searching for the man on Sunday, and at least three eateries along Clarke Quay - including Hot Stones - were affected by the search as the area was cordoned off.

When ST visited the area on Monday afternoon at about 4pm, rescue personnel were still searching for the man, but no police cordon was seen.