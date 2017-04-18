Second body found in Singapore River in 4 days

A body was found in the Singapore River early yesterday morning.

A body was found in the Singapore River early yesterday morning, the second such incident in four days.

The police were alerted to the discovery near Clarke Quay at 3.41am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said officers retrieved the body of a woman in her 50s and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to Chinese evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the victim did not have any identification documents on her.

The paper described the short-haired woman as being clad in pants and a striped top.

Lianhe Wanbao also reported that a group of three friends, who were in Clarke Quay after a night out, had discovered the body in the water and called the police.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

Last Thursday morning, the body of a man in his 60s was found in the Singapore River and brought to shore near Esplanade Park.