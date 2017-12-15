Secondary 1 posting results out on Dec 21

Students will be able to get their Secondary 1 (S1) posting results on Dec 21 at 9am, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

They can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

- SMS text messaging, if their parents have provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of their school choices

- The S1 Internet System at the S1 posting exercise website at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise

- At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to on Dec 22 at 8.30am, the ministry said.

Those with inquiries can check out the iFAQs on the S1 posting exercise website or call 6872 2220 between 8.30am and 5.30pm on weekdays and 8.30am and 12.30pm on Saturdays.

The Primary School Leaving Examination results were released on Nov 24.

Out of the 38,942 pupils who sat for the PSLE this year, 98.4 per cent were able to go on to secondary school.