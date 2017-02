1. Learn to adapt.

It is okay if you start off being afraid of heights. You will get used to it. Not looking down the elevator shaft helps.

2. Safety comes first.

Be careful of the sharp edges of the shelter plate on every storey and when handling live wires.

3. Stay alert.

Always turn off the electricity supply before conducting checks. If not, you may get electrocuted or your fingers may get crushed by the rotating devices.