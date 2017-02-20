Secrets of the trade
- Programming is both science and art, and creativity is just as important as logic. It is not all about quantitative skills like math and science. Being creative helps with problem-solving.
- You can learn anything given enough time and patience. Programming is a roller coaster of emotions - it can take hours to solve one tiny problem. Do not worry, the most important thing is that you will fix it eventually.
- You do not need to be a specific type of person, like a math or science-oriented person, to be a good programmer. Technology is for everyone, and everyone can learn to code.