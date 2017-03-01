Security advice for affected users

Typically, after user information has been stolen, it will be used in further attacks.

This is true for all types of data breaches where personal information is involved.

Users need to be wary of follow-up attacks that may be crafted using the information gathered - such as social engineering, phishing and identity theft.

Use strong and unique passwords and update them on a regular basis. Never use the same password for multiple accounts.

Don't click links in unsolicited e-mail or social media messages, particularly from unknown sources.

Install security software on all your devices to ensure they are not being used to gain control of your interconnected devices.

Change any security questions that may be used/linked to the data that has leaked.