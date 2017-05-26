Security skills upgrade for public threats

The amendments to the Public Order Act last month would be deemed timely now, in the wake of the Manchester terror attack on Monday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Act was amended to require organisers of large scale or higher-risk events to take necessary measures to help protect against terrorist or public order threats.

The spokesman told TNP: "We will also be introducing a new Infrastructure Protection Act later this year. This will require new, large-scale developments to incorporate security measures when they are being designed, similar to what we do for critical infrastructure today.

"The Act may also require owners of premises to adopt additional protective measures... in the event of a heightened security climate.

"These legislative amendments will help protect Singapore against terror attacks by improving security at key events and buildings. They complement MHA's ongoing efforts to improve security response, community vigilance and preparedness against terrorism threats."

Certis Cisco and Aetos are two of the biggest private security firms in Singapore.

A Cisco spokesman said: "In Certis Cisco, we invest substantial resources to upgrade the skills and knowledge of our security personnel. We also constantly review and align our procedures to better integrate the physical security operations with technology to keep threats at bay."

An Aetos spokesman said: "A new training module, 'Handle Incidents', was introduced in Aetos Training Academy last year, where trainees are taught how to respond to a bomb blast or a terrorist threat. All officers are also required to undergo an SGSecure module, where they are taught what to do in the event of a terror attack while they are off duty."