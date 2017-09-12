Security in some buildings could be tightened

Iconic buildings, those with high footfall or those housing essential services could see tighter protection, if a new Bill tabled yesterday is passed.

The existing Protected Areas and Protected Places Act, introduced in 1963, will be repealed, with relevant provisions incorporated into a new Infrastructure Protection Bill.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that under the Bill, the Government will require new buildings to integrate security measures such as video surveillance, vehicle barriers and strengthening against blast effects.

Selected existing buildings will also need to enhance their security when they are renovated.

MHA must approve the security plans before construction or renovation can start.

The Bill, introduced by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, will also empower the ministry to instruct selected buildings to put in place security measures against terror attacks.

Additionally, the Bill will strengthen security at protected areas and protected places - such as military camps and immigration checkpoints - with enhanced powers for security personnel to deal with threats in surrounding areas, for example, to question suspicious persons and inspect their belongings.

Unauthorised photography and videography of such places will be an offence.

Security personnel will be empowered to ask for any of these photos and videos to be deleted. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN