Segar Road monkey caught

The monkey which has been attacking residents in Segar Road has been caught.

After 15 days, the monkey that has been menacing Bukit Panjang residents was finally caught on Tuesday evening.

Holland-Bukit Timah Member of Parliament Mr Liang Eng Hwa told The New Paper on Tuesday night: "The monkey was captured at Block 469, Segar Road at around 6.45pm after being shot with a darting gun.

"I would like to thank the joint team from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), who have been on the ground daily.

"I would also like to thank the residents for their support. Some volunteers even offered up their homes for the AVA to set up traps in.

"Now that this monkey has been caught, I am relieved that residents, especially those who have been bitten, no longer have to worry about monkey attacks."

Footage of the monkey's capture. VIDEO COURTESY OF SARASWATHY SINNDURAI

The monkey has attacked more than 10 residents and an elderly resident had to have two surgeries after it bit him.

TNP reported today the AVA even installed five surveillance cameras in the area, last week, to monitor the monkey's movements.

Residents TNP spoke to were relieved.

Mr Partha Biswas, whose two-year-old son was bitten by the monkey, told TNP: "I feel more comfortable letting my son play outside now."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, a spokesman from AVA said: "The monkey is currently in the care of WRS and will be subsequently handed over to Acres for rehabilitation."