Segar Road monkey still at large

A joint team that has been trying to catch a hostile monkey in Bukit Panjang over the last five days turned up empty-handed again yesterday.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is working with Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) to remove the monkey in the Segar Road area through deploying traps and using tranquiliser darts.

The monkey has been terrorising residents there in recent weeks, with at least 10 people injured.

While the authorities are trying to capture the monkey, one resident is not taking any chances with his family's safety.

Nanyang Technological University research scholar Partha Biswas, 35, has taken matters into his own hands by keeping a wooden stick at home to fend off monkey attacks.This is because, his two-year-old son was bitten in his sleep by a monkey that entered their home on the third storey last Tuesday.

Mr Biswas believes AVA officers need to do more to catch the monkey and has e-mailed Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa. "AVA needs to step up," he told TNP.

On Wednesday, Mr Liang met more than 100 residents in the area over the monkey incidents, after receiving 10 reports of injuries.

An elderly retiree was bitten on his leg by a monkey on Monday and required two surgical procedures.

While it has been easy to spot the monkey, catching it has been anything but.

Yesterday morning, TNP saw AVA and Acres personnel chase the monkey as it darted into Zhenghua Nature Park, running through a crowd of children on their way to school.