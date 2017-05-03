Segar Road's rogue monkey captured

The monkey at Segar Road was caught yesterday (May 2).

After 15 days, the monkey that has been troubling Bukit Panjang residents was finally caught yesterday evening.

Holland-Bukit Timah MP Liang Eng Hwa told The New Paper last night: "The monkey was captured at Block 469, Segar Road, at around 6.45pm after being shot with a dart gun.

"I would like to thank the joint team from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), who have been on the ground daily.

"I would also like to thank the residents for their support. Some volunteers even offered up their homes for the AVA to set up traps in.

"...I am relieved that residents, especially those who have been bitten, no longer have to worry about monkey attacks."

The monkey has attacked more than 10 residents, and an elderly resident needed two surgical procedures after it bit him.

An AVA spokesman said in a Facebook post last night: "The monkey is in the care of WRS and will be subsequently handed over to Acres for rehabilitation."

Residents TNP spoke to were relieved.

Madam Saraswathy Sinndurai, a resident of Block 471, told TNP: "I was so nervous when AVA was trying to shoot the monkey.

"When it got shot down, I thought to myself 'am I dreaming?'"

The monkey had entered her home before, and she had to close all her windows to prevent it from entering again.

She said: "Now we are free."