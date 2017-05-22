Seletar Hills residents upset over heavy vehicle park plan

Residents of the Seletar Hills landed estate are up in arms over an upcoming heavy vehicle park, citing safety and congestion.

Works have started on the park along Yio Chu Kang Road opposite the junction with Begonia Road and are expected to finish by next year.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the site, which can hold 430 heavy vehicles, will replace an existing park in Anchorvale Crescent that is slated for redevelopment. The Seletar park is part of a planned industrial estate due in 2019.

CONVENIENCE

Its location was chosen for the convenience of drivers living in the island's north-east, said URA, and it is more than 100m away from the nearest landed homes.

A new access road will be built connecting the park to Yio Chu Kang Road, and a URA mailer told residents that the intersection "will be a left-in-left-out junction" to ease congestion and enhance safety.

But congestion and safety fears continue to worry residents.

Mr John Phang, 64, a retired book publisher, said: "You cannot prevent these heavy vehicles from making U-turns along the road, especially to enter the expressway."

