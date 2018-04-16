Senior pump attendant won't have to pay for filling BMW's tank

A senior pump attendant at Caltex offered to pay $125 for fuel after filling the tank of a BMW, allegedly by mistake.

A senior pump attendant who filled up a car with a full tank offered to top up $125 the driver had not paid due to an alleged mistake.

Caltex Singapore is investigating the incident, which took place at a petrol station in Tampines on Saturday.

In response to the incident, which has since gone viral on Facebook, Caltex Singapore said yesterday the attendant "did not bear any financial obligation".

Facebook user Kelly Yeo wrote to Caltex about the incident in a post on Saturday. Another user, Willie Kok Heng Chua, shared Ms Yeo's post on Saturday night, drawing more than 24,000 shares and 6,700 comments within 12 hours.

In the post, she said the BMW driver had insisted he would pay only $10 for the petrol he had asked for, and not the $135 for the full tank.

The pump attendant, who looked to be in his 60s, told the cashier he would bear the rest of the bill. The attendant said he heard the driver ask for a full tank, which the driver denied.

Netizens asked if the driver could have paid for the petrol, as he would have used it anyway.

Others wanted Caltex to allow the pump attendant to pay just a partial amount.

Caltex said in its post that investigations are ongoing.

When The Straits Times visited the station yesterday, attendants said the driver had said he had borrowed the car and was only replacing the fuel he used.

They had not encountered such incidents before, and said they were grateful the company would be absorbing the cost.

They said attendants were reminded to check with customers before starting to fill up their vehicles. It is also known to workers that they will be made to bear the cost if they make a mistake.

"A lot of people have come up to offer the attendant money after reading what happened," said an attendant, who declined to be named.