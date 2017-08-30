Sentosa Cove rescuers get SCDF awards

He was riding his bicycle when he saw a few rangers zip past him with their sirens turned on.

Mr David Roberts, 36, immediately turned his bicycle around and then spotted a car floating in the water at Sentosa Cove.

He dived into the water, broke the car window with a rock which was thrown to him by a guard standing ashore before pulling the driver out of the car.

Yesterday, he was one of six people who received awards from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their efforts in the rescue.

Mr Roberts said: "I wasn't that hopeful seeing the whole car submerged but I immediately swam to get across as quick as possible."

As an experienced swimmer and former first responder in South Africa, where he is from, Mr Roberts simply took off his shirt before diving into the water.

Soon after, Mr Nicolich Boby Noman, 38, and Mr Mohamad Hasri Mohamad Noor, 35, also went into the water to search for more victims.

All three men were awarded the Community Lifesaver Award by SCDF at Sentosa Fire Station yesterday.

After the driver was brought to safety, Mr Ang Chee Boon, 56, who was on a boat, provided a portable oxygen set to administer oxygen to the man.

Ms Lei Zhi Ping, 37, who is Mr Ang's skipper, helped prepare the diving gear for Mr Noman and Mr Hasri.

Mr Ang said: "David was really good and very fast. Not many people can dive into the sea without a suit and equipment, especially going about six to eight metres down...

"If I were in trouble, I would want him to save me."

During the rescue, Mr Leojan Banzuela, 32, "steered the safety boat near the area to ensure the safety of the divers", said the SCDF.

Mr Ang, Ms Lei and Mr Banzuela received the Community First Responder Award for their quick response.