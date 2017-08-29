Sentosa driver charged with committing a rash act

Lim Jin Ping allegedly drove his vehicle into the sea off Sentosa after being chased by rangers on motorcycles. PHOTO: TNP READER

The man who allegedly drove a car into the waters off Sentosa last Friday has been charged with committing a rash act.

Lim Jin Ping, 36, was hauled to court on Saturday and is accused of endangering the personal safety of others by colliding into Mr Irman Kamarudin.

As a result, Mr Irman suffered a cut on his right knee.

A man had been seen driving into the water last Friday while he was pursued by two Sentosa rangers on motorcycles.

Superyacht captain David Roberts, 36, whose vessel happened to be near the spot where the car plunged into the sea, stripped down and swam towards the sinking vehicle.

Last week, he told The Straits Times: "By then, the car had already sunk to the bottom.

"I tried to open the doors, but I couldn't."

He managed to reach in through a small opening in one of the windows and unbuckle the man's seat belt, but could not pull him out.

He resurfaced and saw some men looking on from the road near the broken barrier.

Mr Roberts said: "I asked those guys to give me a rock or something to break one of the windows."

One of the men passed a stone to Mr Roberts who broke one of the windows and rescued the man.

Lim is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health and will be back in court on Sept 8.