Separate accidents see one dead, two hurt, one arrested

A 28-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after he mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT station exit.

Separate car accidents early yesterday left one man dead, two injured and another man under arrest for suspected drink driving.

A 30-year-old man died after his car appeared to skid out of control near the Xilin Avenue exit on East Coast Parkway at about 1am.

The man was extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No other vehicle was involved.

About three hours later, two male drivers, aged 25 and 30, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after their vehicles were involved in an accident at Yishun Avenue 2.

Photos sent in by Straits Times readers show a vehicle stranded on a guard rail, with its back wheels in the air.

Another photo shows damage to the centre guard divider railing.

In a video uploaded by citizen journalism website Stomp, an overturned car can be seen, with several passers-by helping to direct traffic.

A tree also appears to have been hit.

MRT STATION

At about 6am, a 28-year-old driver mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT station exit.

He was later arrested for suspected drink driving.

Photos circulating online show the badly damaged vehicle on the footpath next to the station's Victoria Street exit.

Debris was scattered on the pavement and a rubbish bin had been toppled nearby.