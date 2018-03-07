Singapore

Serial scammer jailed 10 years for cheating elderly people of $1.74 m

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Mar 07, 2018 06:00 am

A serial scammer was jailed for 10 years yesterday for cheating 22 elderly people of about $1.74 million.

Aisha Pari Mohamed Ayub's victims had lost between $1,000 and $225,900 each. No restitution has been made.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim Kah Hwee said: "Such predatory behaviour is abhorrent and cannot be condoned, and the punishment on the accused must reflect society's abhorrence of such conduct. Singapore is also facing a rapidly ageing population, and we are obliged to look after the elderly section of our society."

Of the 381 charges she faced, Aisha was convicted of 20 - 18 of cheating and two of abetting in the forgery of a Subordinate Courts' letter and a letter from the Monetary Authority of Singapore - on Jan 19.

In her scam, the 55-year-old claimed that she had inherited some money from her deceased father in Pakistan from the sale of his land worth $7.4m. She told her victims she had to pay the authorities in Pakistan and Singapore first to receive her so-called inheritance.

Aisha then asked them for money and vowed to repay the loan with interest as a "courtesy gift" after receiving her inheritance.

Grace Fu asks Sylvia Lim to apologise, withdraw comment on GST hike
Singapore

Grace Fu asks Sylvia Lim to apologise for GST timing comment

During earlier court proceedings, DPP Lim said Aisha had hatched the plan in October 2010 while she was running a clothing shop at the Golden Landmark mall.

She told her victims that if they loaned her money, they could make donations or take their parents on a pilgrimage with the "courtesy gift".

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Read articles by Shaffiq Alkhatib